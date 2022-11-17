Razhodki s angela

Not Available

Stephan is a sculptor. He refuses to do work that compromises his integrity. He has a guardian angel he talks to. We can't see him but we can hear his voice commenting on events Stephan gets involved in. As he crosses paths with the Artist, the Professor, the Director, the Poet, the Musician, the Actress and the Beloved, a world of characters arises to display a whole array of personalities and lives that share the spark of the creative spirit but also the lack of successful career. The voice of the angel reflects upon patronage in art and protecting your talent against corruptive forces, yet not through escapism but by learning the rules of the game.