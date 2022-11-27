Razones sentimentales

Not Available

Mario, a young and uprooted Menorcan fisherman, falls in love with Irene, a Barcelona socialite who spends her holidays on the island with her young daughter. After the ambiguous initial relationship, victim of the rumors and slander, she decides to leave him. Mario, unable to resign himself, follows her to Barcelona, where he finds her imprisoned in a marriage lacking in love, in which her husband, a rich and powerful industrialist related to shady business, holds her under the threat of separating her from her daughter.