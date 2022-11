Not Available

The front row ticket to an anarchistic rampage of death and destruction. First turned on during a home invasion, the gang's video camera never lets up as they take on the city and become our anti-heros by targeting all those we'd love to see get punished - corrupt politicians, filthy drug dealers, arrogant sports stars... and parking inspectors! Now they're wanted for murder, kidnapping, arson, assault, armed robbery, burglary... And they've got it all on video.