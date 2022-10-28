1957

Razzia

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 17th, 1957

Studio

Jad Films

Henri, the Man from Nantes, comes back to his country after a successful stay in the United States, where he was working for Liski, the drug dealer. With the fame of being a tough guy preceding him, he sets himself to the task of knowing why the French operations were not so profitable - and soon he is master of all links of the organization. He can now get it honed to perfection - or destroy it. Only... the Police are following his every step.

Cast

Lino VenturaRoger le Catalan
Paul Frankeurle commissaire Fernand
Magali NoëlLisette, la caissière du "Troquet"
Albert RémyBibi, le complice de Roger
Lila KedrovaLéa, la toxicomane
Pierre-Louisl'inspecteur Leroux

View Full Cast >

Images