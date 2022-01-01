RBD Hecho en España

Not Available

Hecho en España is the third CD and fourth live DVD of the Mexican group RBD, released in 2007. Recorded at the Vicente Calderón Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on June 22, 2007, the show brought together over 40,000 people during the Celestial Tour. The show features, in addition to the big hits, such as Rebel, Be the Opinion, Salvage, No Pairs and Behind Mi; Celestial album songs such as Dáme, Bésame Sin Miedo, Algún Día, Quizá and Beyond Being the Opinion (released on previous DVD, Live in Rio) and the title track of the album. The repertoire also includes songs from the album Rebels (first in English of the group), such as Cariño Mio, Wanna Play, Money Money, I Wanna Be The Rain and Tu Amor (the latter signed by Diane Warren).