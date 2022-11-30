Not Available

Denise Ho dedicates her first self-financed concert tour as an independent artist to her hometown of Hong Kong. Held from August 19-24 at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium, Re Imagine HOCC Live 2015 sees HOCC revisiting many of her representative songs including "Glamorous," "House of Glory," "Thousands of Me," "Wood" and "You Are the Eighties." She also reinterpreted classics by other artists including Teresa Teng's "The Moon Represents My Heart," Leon Lai's "Words of Love Not Yet Spoken" and Anita Mui's "Bad Girl."