Re: The Operation

"A video installation of four stacked monitors that focuses on two conflicting narratives of the military operation that successfully “took out” Osama Bin Laden: the official US version vs. that revealed through investigative reporting. Each story, reconstructed by the artist from 3D animation sequences culled from news sources online, plays on two monitors, with each pair at a 90-degree angle. The artist exposes the fine line between official history and myth making in one of the biggest news stories of the post 9-11 era, which triggered reactions and conspiracy theories worldwide. The work also contemplates the ways storytelling and video editing can serve as means to steer away from or approximate to the truth." - Microscope Gallery