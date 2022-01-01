Not Available

Let it be known that I (Haley Fohr) once walked the Earth and chose to sing my way through life. Let it be known that one of these many singing rituals transpired on Nov 11, 2018 at Le Guess Who? Festival. On this evening Cooper Crain rearranged works from 2017's "Reaching For Indigo", members of the Netherlands Chamber Orchestra helped re-imagine this aforementioned music, Le Guess Who? Festival documented it, and here today we have "Reaching For Indigo : GAIA INFINITUS: Performed Live at Le Guess Who? Festival".