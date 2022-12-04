Not Available

Bob Marley's granddaughter Donisha Prendergast takes us on a quest to understand the roots of her grandfather's extraordinary legacy. She has long been committed to his longing for Zion, a place of One Love, where people live in peace and harmony. But when she looks at the world around her, all she sees is injustice and suffering. Is Bob Marley's legacy even possible? In REACHING FOR ZION, Donisha confronts the roots of prejudice and present day struggles with poverty, racism and religious hatred. Along the way, Donisha uncovers Rastafari's intriguing connection to Judaism and delve into the music that expresses both people's suffering and joy.