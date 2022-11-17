Read and Share DVD Bible

Not Available

Take a wonder-filled journey through the pages of scripture. Share the joy and wonder of God's Word with the children in your life. Fifty-two essential lessons of scripture starring the Bible's best-known characters. The Read And Share® Bible on DVD combines an enchanting art style with a warm narrator and gentle musical underscore to transport kids back to Biblical times. The bite-size vignettes are perfect for the attention span of little ones, and give parents maximum flexibility to fit any time-frame. Stories include... Creation, Adam & Eve, Noah, Moses, David & Goliath, Elijah, Jesus Birth, Parables, Resurrection, Paul's Travels, Heaven, plus many, many more!