Read My Lips

Jae-min, still getting over his ex-wife Ha-ra, is a talent agent who takes care of actors and actresses with personal issues. They wouldn't leave him alone and kept pushing him to find more auditions for them. At his birthday party, his family tries to give him advice in vein, and to make it worse, Hara phones him every once in a while and confuses him. To Jae-min, being heartbroken with the irrevocable memories of the old days with Hara, Ga-hwa is the only shelter, although the staff there are not any better. Each day of life is tough, But isn't it true that all the meaningless chat, bullshit and nonsense altogether form the universe? The universe is getting old since its birth 15 billion years ago. In this universe, we are probably each other's merciful purgatories.