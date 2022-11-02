Not Available

Read-n-See DVD Bible: Narrated by: Max Lucado, Joni Erickson Tada, Twila Paris, Rebecca St. James, Roy Clark & Others Let your child see 40 Bible Stories come to life on four hours of accompanying DVDs! Now your child can read the Bible stories and watch them to help instill God's word in their hearts. This Bible Storybook is the only DVD Bible, and it also included on the DVDs are 40 scripture songs by a Grammy-nominated producer. This is sure to bless your child's growing faith.