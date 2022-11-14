Reading Magic with Figment and Peter Pan

Not Available

Figment is visited unexpectedly by Peter Pan who has lost his way back to Wendy's house and is in need of assistance. Apparently, he temporarily got pixie dust in his eyes. When Figment begins to write down directions for Peter, the boy who refused to grow up reminds him that he never learned to read. Figment agrees to bring Wendy to Figonia, but a miscalculation brings Amy instead. Through reading, Figment and his friend Amy vividly make the point that books can transport you to faraway lands, transform you into other characters, and open you up to innumerable adventures. By program's end, Peter agrees that being able to read is wonderful and magical. He may even learn to read himself!