The film consists of three episodes under the theme of “violence”. Episode 1. Min-Ho Win! The owner of the gas station asks Min-ho to do some errands. Not knowing what is ahead of him. Episode 2. Making Film In a place where a film about snuff-film is being made, a war of nerves between an actor and a director leads to a real violence Episode 3. My Fighting Life Standing by the side of the strong, Do-kyeong wins a fight but after being left alone, he is defeated in the end.