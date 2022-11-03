Not Available

Poor Boyz Productions, creators of the award-winning films Propaganda and Happy Dayz bring you Ready Fire Aim. Check in with riders around the world as they continue to showcase progressive skiing in its truest form. It took nine cinematographers hanging from cable-cams, helicopters, helmet cams, and one entire year of filming to document this innovative masterpiece. Don’t miss Mike Douglas’ 90’ step-down in the Whistler back country, Henrick Winstead’s 110’ crevasse gap jumping extravaganza in the Swiss Alps, Dave Crighton’s intense east coast rail destruction, Candide’s gigantic cliff step-ups in La Clusaz, France, Mark Abma’s 115’ rodeo on a Tahoe step-down, the most insane gap rail set-ups to date at the Poor boyz Jib Fest, and Eric Pollard’s 70’ 180 in the Oregon back country.