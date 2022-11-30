ReAgitator: Revenge Of The Parody

Not Available

Goth superstar Aurelio Voltaire is VERUM and original gangsta rapper Schoolly D is THE PRESIDENT in this cult camp catastrophe. In this send up of the horror genre, a beautiful aristocrat (Amanda Flowers) is resurrected by mad doctor ORBERT WESCRAFT (Jurgen Azazel Munster) at the request of her obsessed husband (Rock N Roll legend Alan Merrill). When she rebels against the Doctor and joins a cult of the undead, it's pandemonium as the sinister creatures resurrect a giant monster to destroy all mortals. Will two wacky journalists (Yolpie Kaiser, Mickala McFarlane) a mad teenage girl bent on revenge (Sofe Cote) and a perma tripping boy genius (Max Husten) be able to save the world in time?