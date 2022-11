Not Available

Judy (Tina Krause) has had recurring nightmares about being chloroformed, duct taped, and eventually killed. Unable to sleep in her own apartment, Judy asks her ex-boyfriend, Bob (Bill Hellfire), and his current girlfriend, Cynthia (Misty Mundae), if she can stay with them. They agree, but the jealous girlfriend has her own ideas and has plans on making Judy's nightmares become all too real!