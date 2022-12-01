Not Available

Davie Robertson - former Aberdeen, Rangers and Leeds United stalwart - is a long way from home. In fact, he's a long way from anywhere. He's the new manager of Real Kashmir FC, and he's left behind his wife and a luxury lifestyle he earned from football, to live in a shared house in a city that regularly suffers violent protests and terrorist attacks. For the people of Kashmir and the owners of the club, Sandeep and Shamim football is not just sport. It's a hope for a better future.