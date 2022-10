Not Available

A border region village between the Czech Republic and Germany tells the love story of TOMMY (19) from socially disadvantaged backgrounds and JULIA (18) coming from a wealthy family. Julia is getting unexpectedly pregnant. Against their parents opinion Julia and Tommy want to build a future with the child. Money is a big issue for Tommy who works as a baker's student. Tommy is offered a risky deal - drug smuggling. The young relationship is put to the test.