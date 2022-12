Not Available

Real Paranormal Activity features a collection of found footage short films. "Video #01: The Ghost of Rebecca" follows a group of people visiting the home of a woman who is believed to have committed suicide. "Video #02: The Jealous Spirit" features a couple an a romantic getaway who are troubled by a spirit. "Video #03: The Visitor" features a man investigating paranormal activity at a relative's house. "Video #04: Darkness" a couple deals with a haunting in their apartment.