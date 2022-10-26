Not Available

Real Playing Game

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MGN Filmes

In a future not too far away, Steve Battier, an elderly, terminally ill multi-millionaire, accepts the offer of a company - RPG - that in exchange for a high monetary sum, provides a very select group of clientèle the chance to be young again. For 10 hours, 10 millionaires from around the world, men and women of fame and power, are transferred to attractive and healthy younger bodies, to live in a world of temporary rejuvenation, in a game of real thrills, where every hour someone must die.

Cast

Cian BarryYoung Steve Battier
Alix Wilton ReganYoung Alice
Nik XhelilajYoung Boris
Pedro GrangerYoung Carlos
Dafne FernándezYoung Kate
Reuben-Henry BiggsYoung Okot

