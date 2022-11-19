Real Wheels: Tractor Adventures

Not Available

There Goes a Tractor - Whether dragging a plow or pulling feed for cows, tractors make things happen. We visit a dairy farm and see how the cows are milked. There Goes a Farm Truck - Ever seen a vehicle that's as big as a house and can mow down an entire field of wheat? Spend a day on the farm and discover the part big machines play in harvesting the foods we enjoy. There Goes a Dump Truck - Put on your hard hat and follow vehicles that perform jobs moving heavy loads of soil, gravel and cement and dumping them at construction sites — and see rock crushers and cement mixers in action.