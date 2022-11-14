Real Wife Stories 2

Not Available

Watch how far real horny wives are ready to go! Nikki and Devon were getting bored of their husbands and needed a boy toy. Luckily Barry the neighbor didn't mind fucking them hard. Lacey memorized her husband's daily routine and took her boy toy out to play while he works. She then fucks him in every spot in the house! Audrey and Savannah agreed to have a wife swap. They decided to begin with dessert but got pounded hard before dinner started! Priya isn't satisfied by her husband's cock size. Being a good husband he goes out and asks his co-worker to fuck her with his bigger cock! Mason's husbands college biker buddy Scott is staying over at their house. She's digging his biker style and decides to fuck them both!