Real Wife Stories: Asa Akira

Not Available

Keiran is on a mission to find his old lover, Asa. He can't get her out of his mind. Keiran will do anything to taste her sweet asshole one more time. Nothing will stop a man on a mission. Asa has just gotten over the shock and degradation of getting fucked by Keiran. She quickly discovers Keiran has no intention of letting her go. Keiran pays Asa a visit and drags her into the bedroom to finish the job. After shooting Keiran, and allegedly shooting her husband, Asa Akira is sent to prison. She'll be in prison for the rest of her life. Just when she thinks it couldn't get any worse, she gets a visit from an old friend... After months of being on the run, Asa has finally escaped Keiran. She found a new husband, but the dreams still haunt her. Every night she remembers Keiran, and everything he put her through. It seems that she's finally free.