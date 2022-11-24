Real Wife Stories Vol. 3

Not Available

Lisa Ann's husband sucks in bed, so she asks her husband's friend to fuck her nice and hard while her husband watches and learns! Jayden tells her BFF Jenaveve that she is moving. Caught up in the emotion, the girls can't keep their hands off each others tits and husbands! Alexis has it bad for her husband's friend. When he comes over to watch the game, she can't keep her mouth and pussy off his dick! Capri is going on vacation with her husband. Before going to get she decides to let the limo driver stick his dick in her tight pussy! Jada promised her friend Ricki that she would let Ricki try her husband's dark meat if she could try Ricki's husband's white meat!