Real Wife Stories Vol. 4

Not Available

Fun With A Stranger - When a romantic night for two turns into a boys night out Kylee takes matters into her own hands. Seeing a match for her desperation he retreats to the mens room with her new boy toy for a good fuck! Christian Relieves The Blues - Phoenix Marie and Ricky Raxxx are tired of their husbands going out all the time. They decide to hire a gigolo to come fuck them the way their husbands never do! Meet My Slutty Wife - Shays husband has let himself go since they have been married. At his office party Shay meets the good looking successful and well hung Kieran. She just cant help but fuck him in the back room! Musical Chair Swap - August has a surprise for friends. She plans a game of musical chairs where you get to fuck the guy whose picture is on the chair you land on. Milkman Does The Pussy Good - Mrs. Marie is married to a man who loves his job more than her. When the milkman shows up she gives him an extra tip.