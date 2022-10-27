Real Women have Curves

Not Available

There's more to Ana Garcia than meets the eye. Should she leave home, go to college and experience life? Or stay home, get married, and keep working in her sister’s struggling garment factory? It may seem like an east decision, but for 18 year-old Ana, every choice she makes this summer will change her life. At home, she is bound to a mother who wants her to become someone she's not. But at school, she's encouraged by a teacher who sees her potential and adored by a boyfriend who loves her for who she is. Right now, Ana may be making clothes for less shapely women. But she's about to discover that real women take chances, have flaws, embrace life, and above all, have curves!