Reality Bleed-Through

The world is coming to an end. A mysterious drug called Sister Salvation has taken over the country. The drug promises its user the chance to be blasted into the sun to talk to "God". A war broke out that resulted in the overthrowing of the Government. During the war the environment was severally damaged to the point if people go out during the day the sun cooks them alive. On top of that a mysterious plague has been killing millions. The last days of humanity will be told through a series of anthology films, each one featuring 3 different stories about a different group of people that will reveal new aspects in the story.