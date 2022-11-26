Reality Therapy for Addictions

Not Available

Reality Therapy, first developed by psychiatrist William Glasser, is a practical and systematic approach which helps clients evaluate the effectiveness of current behaviors and focus on practical plans of action for change. In the video, Dr. Wubbolding conducts a full-length psychotherapy session with a client whose recovery from cocaine addiction is complicated by depression. Prior to the session, Jon Carlson and Judy Lewis introduce Dr. Wubbolding, and facilitate an in-depth discussion of his approach. Afterwards, Dr. Wubbolding discusses how his model was applied with this specific clients, and well as in other applications.