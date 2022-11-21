Not Available

Xia Zhi (by Xiao Shenyang) bluffs a lot. He is blowing hot air in his lover Xiao Xue's (by Ivy Chen) restaurant as usual. Meanwhile, Xia Zhi notices a group passes the restaurant. He tells that it must be a kidnapping case, but he doesn't expect the criminal member hear it. Criminal boss (by Andrew Lien) guesses Xia Zhi is the partner who hides the swag. They decide to kill him in case he exposes their secret. Lousy killers try to kill Xia Zhi several times but fail. The weirdest thing is when polices follow Xia Zhi to the crime scene. It looks like nothing had happened before. Can Xia Zhi provide the evidence to prove that his life is in danger?