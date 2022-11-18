Really Woolly: The Gift of Christmas

Not Available

Join the Wolly family on their first great adventure! When all of Jacob Wolly's friends get the latest new toy, he decides he'll have to do whatever it takes to buy one for himself-even if it means neglecting his loved ones. But with the help of Grace, Mom, Dad, and Grandma, he soon realizes that having new things isn't the most important part of the Christmas season. With it's timeless ideals and unique appeal to kids, parents and grandparents alike, The Gift of Christmas is sure to become a treasured Christmas classic!