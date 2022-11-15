Realm of the Damned: Tenebris Deos

Not Available

There is no one left to protect us from what lurks in the dark. No one is coming to save us. THE MONSTERS HAVE WON. Our world now belongs to them. The Vatican's last line of paranormal defence The Congregation has finally been overrun by the supernatural forces of darkness. Our heroes are all dead; only the damned remain. Among them is Alberic Van Helsing addict, murderer, survivor and the creatures that were once his prey now hunt him across America. But when an apocalyptic evil is resurrected in the forests of Norway, it falls to Van Helsing to become the hunter once again if mankind and monster alike are to see the dawn. Van Helsing's quest for salvation and survival takes him through the ruins of a neogothic Europe, where he must face the vampire queen of the Vatican, a man-made monster with the heart of a storm, the lycanthropic lord of the forest, the mummified ruler of the slums of Cairo, and the crazed vampire demi-god who threatens to devour them all.