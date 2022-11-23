Not Available

All that film is can be reduced to two elements: light and (proportionately structured) movement. And there are many possible answers to the question of what light and proportionate movement are. In REALTIME, Siegfried Fruhauf has decided on the most simple one, summing it up in the most symbolically unequivocal and, literally, most illuminating way: the sun. The light of the sun is the only type of lighting used to illuminate the movie screen in REALTIME. And the sunrise, filmed in real time, is the only discernible motion – which makes us realize that all motion, in film and in the cosmos, is temporal.