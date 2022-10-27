1942

Reap the Wild Wind

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 17th, 1942

Studio

Paramount

Clipper ships taking the shortest route between the Mississippi and the Atlantic often end up on the shoals of Key West in the 1840s. Salvaging the ships' cargos has become a lucrative business for two companies -- one headed by a feisty young woman. Then she falls in love with the captain of a wrecked ship while he recuperates at her home. She travels to Charleston and is charming to the man most likely to be head of the captain's company, thinking she will be able to get the captain the position he wants on the company's first steam ship.

Cast

John WayneCapt. Jack Stuart
Paulette GoddardLoxi Claiborne
Raymond MasseyKing Cutler
Robert PrestonDan Cutler
Lynne OvermanCapt. Phillip Philpott
Susan HaywardCousin Drusilla Alston

