Instead of having to do ridiculously gross things in front of millions on "Fear Factor", director Coco LaChine has come up with a way to make sex fantasies come true with "Rear Factor." The plot is simple: three guys have ass-oriented fantasies, and the one who lives his fantasy to the fullest gets to join the Rear Factor squad. Better than eating bugs, no? Strapping Chris Steele is the host. He explains to the three players Tag Adams, Jon Galt and Anthony Shaw that whoever has the "ultimate butt fantasy," monitored by wrist patches that record heart rate, will be the winner.