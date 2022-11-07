Reassemblage

Not Available

Via Chris Damitio:"On the surface level, the film is about the women of Senegal and the way they live. This is, however, simply one layer on a veritable onion of a psychological experiment that Trinh is conducting on her audience. Using a diverse bag of tricks, she leads the viewer to multiple rabbit holes that are filled with self reflexive mirrors that not only examine where she is coming from and going to as a film maker, but also what we, as the audience, are seeing, thinking, and even feeling."