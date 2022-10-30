Not Available

Rebecca Uthup Kizhakkemala' tells the story of the athlete Rebecca whom her village Kizhakkemala is proud of. In an interesting way the movie plots family relationships through the life of Rebecca. Rebecca Uthup (Ann Augustine) is a winner in the Asian Games and her dream is to be part of the Olympics. For this she even gives up her job. The whole Kizhakkemala has high hopes about Rebecca and they support her by all means. In order to be in Olympics she needs intense training. Arjun is her coach for the same. It was at this time that Oommen Koshy from U K, who is called UK by all, enters Rebecca's life. He is a student at a private college at Kizhakkemala. Rebecca's marriage is being fixed with Kuruvilla, a rich man from Kanjirappally, the native place of Rebecca's mother. The movie moves forward to new planes when these three persons enter Rebecca's life in one way or other