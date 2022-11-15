Rebellious

Not Available

Late stuntman Bernhard Pock wrote, directed, and starred in this gritty modern-day fairy tale about a biker poet on a journey of self-discovery. Pock is Jeremy, a lone wolf who takes on a traveling companion when he happens on a young kidnapped girl (Amber Tamblyn). Together the duo crosses the country, meeting an oddball menagerie of characters along the way. Nancy Kwan also stars.