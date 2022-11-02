Rebels: A Journey Underground - Society's Shadow

Not Available

From Bohemia and 19th century European romanticism, this film looks back through history to uncover the beginning of "new vision" thinking in Western civilization and its links to what is now called counterculture. From 1830's Paris to New York City's Greenwich Village at the turn of the 20th century, it follows the paths which brought Europe's most rebellious voices to America. Includes profiles of William Blake, Victor Hugo, Theophile Gauthier, Charles Baudelaire, John Reed and Woody Guthrie.