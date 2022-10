Not Available

The hard-earned honor of Rock N Roll Hall of Fame induction culminated at the end of several days of celebration in April. On the eve of the formal event, hip-hop gods, friends and extended family paid tribute to P.E. at a pre-party at the Los Angeles House of Blues. Centric TV captured the hype, which included performances from legends Whodini, Kool Moe Dee, The Treacherous Three & JJ Fad.