Looks like Bob and his fellow computer Sprites may have finally met their match. Supervirus Daemon is spreading her infection throughout the entire Net and edging ever closer to the City of Mainframe. Bob joins forces with old enemies in an attempt to foil her destruction of Mainframe and must reach into the past to find the answer. ReBoot: Daemon Rising is a 2001 Canadian made-for-TV movie based on the series ReBoot directed by George Samilski. The movie is set after the first three seasons of ReBoot, and along with another ReBoot movie, My Two Bobs, is considered the fourth season. It was originally broadcast in Canada as a film, but was later rebroadcast as 4 individual episodes. Broken down into its component episodes, it is 'Daemon Rising', 'Cross Nodes', 'What's Love Got To Do With It' and 'Sacrifice'. It was released on DVD along with My Two Bobs.