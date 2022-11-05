Not Available

Reborn from Hell II: Jubei's Revenge

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

GAGA

Legendary samurai Jubei Yagyu must face off against a necromancer and his army of the undead in order to rescue Ohiro the young ninja girl from the clutches of Inshun Hozoin, the evil man slated to become lord of darkness on the eve of Armageddon. No living man is a match for Jubei's sword, but what skill can this mythic swordsman employ to defeat an army of the undead?

Cast

Hiroyuki WatanabeJûbei Yagyû
Tomorowo TaguchiShôsetsu Yui
Yûko MoriyamaOhiro
Hitomi ShimizuKasuga
Hiroshi MiyauchiMusashi Miyamoto
Kôtarô YoshidaTokisada Shirô Amakusa

