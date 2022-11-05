Reborn from Hell II: Jubei's Revenge

Not Available

Legendary samurai Jubei Yagyu must face off against a necromancer and his army of the undead in order to rescue Ohiro the young ninja girl from the clutches of Inshun Hozoin, the evil man slated to become lord of darkness on the eve of Armageddon. No living man is a match for Jubei's sword, but what skill can this mythic swordsman employ to defeat an army of the undead?