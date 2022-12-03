Rebuilding The Sheik

Not Available

THE IRON SHEIK — Former wrestling star now seeing a resurgence in mainstream popularity due to his outrageous antics. ERIC SIMMS — The Sheik’s longtime manager and handler. Join KayfabeCommentaries on this HILARIOUS and POIGNANT investigative journey inside the rebirth of the Iron Sheik. No punches are pulled as we try to get to the bottom of it all — Are the Internet “shoots” legit? How contrived is every public appearance now? Is the renewed market- ability a stroke of genius or a stroke of luck? Join us for this wild journey and meet a most unlikely pairing!