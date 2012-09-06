2012

[REC]³ Genesis

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 6th, 2012

Studio

Filmax

The action now takes place miles away from the original location and partly in broad daylight, giving the film an entirely fresh yet disturbing new reality. The infection has left the building. In a clever twist that draws together the plots of the first two movies, this third part of the saga also works as a decoder to uncover information hidden in the first two films and leaves the door open for the final installment, the future '[REC] 4 Apocalypse.'

Cast

Javier BotetNiña Medeiros
Diego MartínKoldo
Ismael MartínezRafa
Àlex MonnerAdrián
Carla NietoRebeca Viñas
Claire BaschetNatalie

View Full Cast >

Images