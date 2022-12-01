Not Available

In the fifth episode of StorefrontTV Season 3, Leslie Hewitt presents documentation of a work entitled Forty-two (2019), a text-based html programmed video that explores the intersection of concrete poetry, memory, and the “technoscape.” The words generated in the work are collected from archival images of books that circulated through the National Memorial African Bookstore, an iconic space that maintained a subversive presence in Harlem, New York City for forty-two years (from 1932 to 1974). Through the work, Hewitt strives to create a sensory experience of a forgone space where art, politics, and activism converged, placing ideas of resilience and fortitude front of mind.