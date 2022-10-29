Not Available

Receptivity is one of the most direct truths Jesus ever shared with His disciples. Understanding this is vital for every believer. In this message Evangelist Daniel K Norris shares how you can cultivate your own spirit to be "receptive" to the truths of God's Word. Receptivitiy sheds new light on the familiar parable of the sower and shares how your present harvest is truly previous seed. It is your response to God's word that will determine its fruitfulness with in your life. Taking heed how you hear is the secret to increasing your harvest from 30, to 60 and 100 fold returns.