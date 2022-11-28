Not Available

In 2011, Bernstein released the gaming movie Reckful 3. It reached one million views within a week (as of November 2018, the video has over five million views).[10] He later won the WarcraftMovies top skilled contest, in which players cast their vote for player of the year.[11] In 2012, he became a developer, operations manager, and concept designer at Feenix, a gaming mouse company.[12] He created his YouTube channel in October 2012 and followed in November with his first video, "Reckful 5 stack Taste for Blood".