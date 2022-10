Not Available

"Recluse" is a short film I wanted to make as challenge to see if I could tell an effective story without dialogue and complete it in a 30 day time span. It ended up stretching out over the course of many months, mostly because I was getting "When Black Birds Fly" ready for release, but I'm pretty happy with the results! This is also the first film I've animated in 4K. Featuring cameo vocals by Emily Youcis & Rachael Deacon, and additional sound design by M dot Strange!