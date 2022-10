Not Available

Featuring interviews with Clint Eastwood and Desmond Tutu! Once considered a "terrorist", Nelson Mandela saved his country from bloody civil war and dismantled the system of apartheid through the spirit of reconciliation. In this powerful 88 minute documentary, witnesses give dramatic testimonials along with potent archival footage. Clint Eastwood, one of the film's interviewees, sums it up so simply: "The world needs people like him."