A young man at the University of Southern California, called only Mr. Aaines, goes to a job interview at a television studio, where he is told over that phone that he seems like a fine candidate for taking over the management. Unfortunately, when he gets to the "studio" (more like a castle fit for a deranged scientist), all he finds are two mysterious videotape reels who seem to have a life of their own, and a hunger for human flesh.